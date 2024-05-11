Azeri minister calls on PM Shehbaz

Azeri minister handed over an invitation letter to PM to participate in COP-29 meeting in Baku.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House and handed over an invitation letter to him from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to participate in the COP-29 meeting to be held in Baku in November 2024.

The prime minister thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the invitation, and congratulated him and the Azeri people on Baku’s selection for hosting COP-29, the most important gathering of world leaders this year to deliberate upon the challenges posed by climate change.

He said that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries that had borne the adverse impact of climate change in recent years, including the catastrophic floods of 2022.

He stressed the need for urgent action to enhance climate resilience. In this regard, he assured Azerbaijan of Pakistan’s full support and cooperation in ensuring the success of COP-29.

While accepting the invitation, the prime minister said he looked forward to participating in COP-29 where he would also have the opportunity to have detailed discussion with President Ilham Aliyev on the bilateral relationship, particularly to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

PM Shehbaz also reiterated his invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit Pakistan.

The Azeri minister thanked the prime minister for receiving him and offering Pakistan’s support for the successful organization of the COP-29. He said the Azeri side would work closely with Pakistan to set an agenda that suitably reflects the needs of climate vulnerable countries.

