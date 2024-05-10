In-focus

Four perish as crane hits rickshaw, motorcycles in Gujranwala

Four perish as crane hits rickshaw, motorcycles in Gujranwala

Pakistan

Police officials associate the mishap with a brake failure of the crane

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Four people, among them a woman, perished when a crane hit a rickshaw and motorcycles due to a brake failure in Gujranwala here on Friday. 

According to rescuers, three people were injured in the accident that took place near Awan Chowk.

Police officials associate the mishap with a brake failure of the crane. 

Identity of the victims could not be ascertained immediately. 

A rescue team moved the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. 

Police have registered a case and started investigation into the incident.

 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News