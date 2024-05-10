IHC orders DC and bread makers to set fix price of bread

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and representatives of bread makers to set a fixed price for bread (Naan and Roti).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the IHC heard the case filed by the Naanbai Association against reduced prices of bread today.

During the hearing, the state counsel stated that the advocate general would assist the court, but he had not arrived at court yet. Justice Tariq Jahangiri stated that the court would not wait for the advocate if he did not arrive on time.

The state counsel explained that the prices of bread had increased due to spikes in wheat rates, but now there was sufficient wheat in the market.

Consequently, the prices of flour had been reduced by one thousand rupees, and therefore, the prices of bread were to be reduced.

The state counsel further reiterated that the prices of bread were increased by bread makers when flour prices went up, but they did not reduce them when flour prices decreased.

In response, Justice Jahangiri remarked that the court was obliged to respect the interests of poor bread makers who toiled in the scorching heat of June and July.

During the hearing, Justice Jahangiri added that the price of bread was not an issue for the rich, as they did not concern themselves with bread prices.

The Naanbai Association counsel pleaded with the court to annul the new price notification as their community members were detained and bread making shops (Tandoor) were sealed.

The court ordered the de-sealing of bread making shops and the release of bread makers.

The court directed the DC and representatives of the Naanbai Association to set the price in consultation by 12 pm tomorrow.

Consequently, the IHC adjourned the court hearing, calling for a report submission within three days on the newly set prices of bread.