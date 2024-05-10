LHC takes notice of closure of courts, orders foolproof security

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Shehzad Ahmed Khan has raised serious concerns over the closure of courts and the suspension of case hearings.

LHC CJ has taken the notice of the matter and sent a letter to authorities.

In a letter addressed to the Punjab interior minister, with copies sent to the Punjab Inspector General (IG) and Lahore Chief City Police Officer (CCPO), the LHC expressed dismay over the failure of law enforcement agencies to comply with court orders.

The letter emphasized that under no circumstances should courts be allowed to close, asserting that such actions undermine the rule of law.

The Punjab IG and Lahore CCPO were instructed to ensure foolproof security measures for all courts.

The LHC condemned the decision of the LHC Bar secretary to forcefully suspend case proceedings, equating it to contempt of court.

Letter stated the court displayed patience by refraining from initiating contempt proceedings against the LHC Bar secretary and others involved.

The letter concluded with an expectation that there would be no future attacks on courts, underscoring the need for a secure and uninterrupted judicial process.