Punjab CM approves Laptop Scheme for students

Vowed to build university and college in every district across the province

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the Laptop Scheme for students.

Punjab CM presided over a session on higher education sector reforms, which revolved around key decisions including the approval of the Laptop Scheme.

Under the scheme, students will be provided with the latest laptops after seven years gaps.

During the session, a briefing was given about higher education promotion, the laptop scheme, and transport facilities for females.

It was decided to build new universities and colleges in underprivileged districts of Punjab on a priority basis.

CM Maryam Nawaz said it's the Punjab government's mission to build international standard universities in every district and colleges in every tehsil.

She hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement of an education emergency.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also highlighted that 20,000 motorbikes were being provided to students across the province.

Initiative for Smog Eradication

Also, a special committee of thirteen-members headed by Maryam Nawaz has been set up to mitigate the smog crisis.

The committee including 12 ministers from various departments will review the reports on smog eradication.

The committee will also identified the key sources of smog.