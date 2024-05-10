Salim Haider to take oath as Punjab governor today, Bilawal to attend ceremony

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) will administer the oath to Sardar Salim Haider.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 04:23:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sardar Salim Haider Khan will be sworn in as Governor Punjab today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Governor House at 4:00pm. Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan will administer the oath to Sardar Salim Haider.

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in Lahore today and participate in the swearing-in ceremony. The PPP chairman will stay in Lahore for four days. On Sunday, Bilawal will attend a seminar at Alhamra as a chief guest.

The oath taking ceremony will also be attended by PPP leaders, members of Punjab cabinet, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

