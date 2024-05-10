Couple killed in motorcycle-truck collision in Kharian
Pakistan
KHARIAN (Dunya News) - A couple was killed when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck in Kharian on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road near Bismillah Motors in Kharian where a rashly-driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing a man and his wife on the spot.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as Raja Rafaqat and Asmat Bibi.