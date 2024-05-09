President Zardari calls for further broadening bilateral ties with Uzbekistan

Pakistan attaches utmost importance to its ties with Uzbekistan, says Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari has called for further broadening bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan in the areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism.

He expressed these views while talking to Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Mr Bakhtiyor Saidov, who called on him, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The President said Pakistan attaches utmost importance to its ties with Uzbekistan, which are centuries old and based on shared religion, culture and history.

He said both countries have great potential to increase bilateral trade and economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He highlighted that Pakistan is committed to regional connectivity, and the Central Asian countries need to take advantage of its geographic location.

Asif Ali Zardari also suggested barter trade and using local currency to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, besides opening banks in the two countries to facilitate and improve business and commercial relations.

He underlined the need for further promoting people-to-people and tourism linkages to bring the two nations further closer.

Speaking on the occasion, the Uzbek Foreign Minister called for developing a roadmap to further deepen bilateral ties and accelerate the partnership for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He also urged the need for an action plan to boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation. He expressed the hope that the transport corridor between the two countries would further improve bilateral ties.

The visiting foreign minister also conveyed the warm regards of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for President Asif Ali Zardari.