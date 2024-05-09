PA speaker emphasises promotion of Pak-Australia bilateral ties

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins calls on Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan at Punjab Assembly

Published On: Thu, 09 May 2024 15:56:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins met with Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan at the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

During the meeting at the speaker’s PA chamber, the two leaders discussed the promotion of Pak-Australia bilateral relations, increasing cooperation in the fields of health, education, agriculture and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Khan said that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with Australia, adding that there were great investment opportunities for Australia in the fields of information technology and tourism.

Khan said that increasing parliamentary ties and economic cooperation would be beneficial for both countries.

He also welcomed Australia's cooperation in the fields of education and health.

The speaker also briefed the Australian high commissioner about the legislation and committee system in the Punjab Assembly.

Commissioner Hawkins said that Australia considered Pakistan as its trusted friend and important economic partner.

He told the speaker that Australian investors were willing to invest in Pakistan. He also agreed to take steps to promote cooperation in various fields with the Punjab government.