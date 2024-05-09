May 9 executors don't deserve forgiveness: Maryam

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The nation will neither forget nor forgive the May 9 violence, said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who added that it was necessary to bring the planners of hatching conspiracy against Pakistan to justice.

In message issued on Thursday, Maryam described May 9 as a dark episode of Pakistan’s history and said those greedy of capturing power had executed a plan which even the country’s enemies couldn’t achieve.

She was referring to the attacks carried out by the PTI supporters on defence installations across the country. But this violence wasn’t limited to the military as police and other state properties – like the historic Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar – were also targeted.

They had crossed the redline, the chief minister said and added that those conspiring to weaken a national institution [military] were exposed.

Maryam said those trampling upon the national honour didn’t deserve any forgiveness and promised that the people consumed by hate would soon experience justice.

The political heiress of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif said the nation knew every character involved in the May 9 events and realised their ugly and true nature.

At the same time, Maryam made it clear that they would never allow a repeat of May 9 and claimed that the perpetrators of episode were set to become history.