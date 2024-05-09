SHC orders Sindh Police for swift action for missing persons recovery

It's state responsibility to ensure recover missing persons

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Sindh Police to intensify efforts in the recovery of missing persons, including a minor girl, following hearings on seven related cases.

During the proceedings, families of the missing individuals expressed frustration over the prolonged absence of their loved ones, asserting that law enforcement agencies had failed to provide any leads despite the passage of considerable time.

The court was informed during investigations that one of the missing persons, identified as Raees, was mentally unstable.

However, Justice Niamatullah firmly stated that regardless of the individual's condition, it remained the state's duty to locate and ensure the safe return of its citizens. He admonished the police, emphasizing that they could not evade accountability with lame excuses.

Justice Niamatullah further emphasized that the police must exhaust all available means to locate missing individuals, particularly highlighting the case of a minor girl who disappeared from a bungalow.

He stressed the importance of determining the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, whether it be marriage or another factor, given her vulnerable status.

Assuring the families, Justice Niamatullah acknowledged the efforts of law enforcement agencies but reiterated the need for concrete actions to recover the missing persons.

Consequently, the SHC has ordered the Sindh Police to register cases of the missing persons and launch thorough investigations.

The court has adjourned the hearing, directing the federal government and other relevant institutions to submit progress reports on the matter until August 12