JUI-F mobilises mass protest in Peshawar against election rigging today

Party likely to unveil its future course of action regarding protests against electoral malpractices

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 May 2024 09:47:53 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will stage a demonstration in Peshawar today (Thursday) to voice their concerns over the alleged rigging in the Feb 8 general elections.

According to a JUI-F spokesperson, party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders will address the gathering, with workers from across the province participating in the rally.

The spox stated that Fazl, while declaring today's gathering as a public referendum, asserted that they would expose how assemblies were manipulated and that the current parliament did not truly represent the people of Pakistan.

Fazl remarked that those who tampered with the elections would face public backlash today.

Back in April, the JUI-F chief had announced that the party would unveil its future course of action regarding protests against alleged rigging in the 2024 general elections in Peshawar on May 9.

Fazl had emphasised that JUI-F was not alone, adding that the party would mobilise its supporters, leveraging its strength.

He had stated that certain entities not only undermined the people's right to vote but also held it hostage.

Fazl had mentioned that when the 2018 elections were rigged, the JUI-F confronted it in the political arena.

He had recalled that the JUI-F had also spearheaded a movement against election rigging in 1977.