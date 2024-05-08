IHC orders shifting of Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

Islamabad High Court's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced reserved verdict

The PTI founder's spouse had filed an application for shifting to Adiala Jail

IHC also set to hear the couple's Toshakhana gifts' case

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) - The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to shift PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala.

Bushra Bibi is spending her sentence in PTI founder's Bani Gala residence which was declared a sub-jail after she was convicted in the Toshakhana reference and unlawful marriage case.

Islamabad High Court's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the reserved verdict. The court declared the notification issued in this regard null and void.

Last week, the court had reserved the decision on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi against her imprisonment at sub-jail Bana Gala instead of Adiala Jail.

The court had reserved ruling after hearing arguments from both sides. The jail authorities had adopted the stance before court that security fears and overcrowding had forced them to declare Bani Gala a sub-jail.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear today (Wednesday) PTI founder and Bushra Bibi's pleas against NAB's call-up notice in new case pertaining to Toshakhana gifts.

The IHC has fixed for today hearing of appeals filed by the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against summons issued to them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a fresh case pertaining to Toshakhana gifts.