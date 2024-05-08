No rally in Islamabad on May 9 as police warn strict action

PTI had announced rally in the Capital on May 9

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police said on Tuesday that the federal government had imposed Section-144 in the Capital and no one could hold a rally without permission.

The Capital police have warned a strict action against those who would attempt to take out a rally on May 9.

Law will take its course against those who hold a protest procession without prior permission. Any such attempt would not be tolerated, the Capital police said.

It is noted that PTI has announced taking out a ‘peaceful’ rally in Islamabad on May9, and demanded a judicial commission on May 9 violence.