President Zardari gets immunity in Toshakhana reference

As long as Zardari holds office, the case cannot progress

07 May 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Legal proceedings concerning President Asif Ali Zardari regarding the Toshakhana reference have been halted on constitutional grounds.

Representing Zardari, lawyer Farooq H. Naik applied to the Accountability Court of Islamabad to suspend the proceedings against him, citing presidential immunity as per the law.

Naik asserted that as long as Zardari holds the office, the case cannot progress.

Khawaja Manzoor appeared as prosecutor for NAB.

The Accountability Court ruled that the case against Zardari cannot proceed while he remains in office as President of the country.