Uzbek FM due in Islamabad on May 8

Uzbek FM arriving in Pakistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov is scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday for a two-day official visit from May 8-9.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Saidov will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold in-depth talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The visit of the Uzbek foreign minister is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries.

 

