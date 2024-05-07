Minister for intensifying crackdown on overbilling, power pilferage

Naqvi says zero-tolerance policy will be adopted regarding overbilling

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday issued orders for expediting crackdown on overbilling and electricity theft.

Chairing a meeting at the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Lahore office to review progress on action against overbilling and electricity theft, the minister stated that zero-tolerance policy would be adopted regarding overbilling.

Naqvi underscored the need for impartial action against officers who burden citizens through overbilling, saying punishment for negligence would not be accepted.

He said it was preferable to provide relief to electricity consumers in cases of overbilling.

The minister ordered to continue the crackdown on electricity thieves, directing officials to take indiscriminate action against government officials involved in electricity theft.