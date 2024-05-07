Matriculation examination commences in Karachi

365,102 registered candidates for ninth and tenth grades to take examination

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The annual Matriculation examination has commenced in Karachi today (Tuesday), with a total of 365,102 registered candidates for both the ninth and tenth grades.

There are 505 examination centres established: 148 in government schools, 357 in private schools, and one in the Central Jail, where 22 students will sit for the exam.

The morning session will cover the Science group, while the afternoon session will encompass the General group.

Secondary board examinations will conclude on May 31.

The Education Department has deployed 50 vigilance officers. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in examination centres and the use of photostat machines around examination centres during exams has been completely banned.

Section 144 is enforced around examination centres, with a directive issued to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during exams.