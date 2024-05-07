Sardar Salim Haider to take oath as Punjab governor today

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) will administer the oath to Sardar Salim Haider.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sardar Salim Haider Khan will be sworn in as Governor Punjab today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Governor House at 6:00pm. Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) will administer the oath to Sardar Salim Haider.

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP leaders, members of Punjab cabinet, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

The oath taking ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Sunday (May 5), was postponed for two days as incumbent governor Balighur Rehman was out of the country. The PML-N had requested the PPP leaders to postpone the ceremony for two days.

