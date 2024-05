Balochistan CM, ministers call on President Zardari

President Zardari arrived in Quetta on a three-day visit

QUETTA (APP) – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and provincial ministers on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the CM House.

The provincial ministers included Mir Sadiq Umrani, Ali Madad Jattak, Mir Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdur Rehman Kethran, Mir Saleem Khosa, Faisal Jamali, Gazala Gola and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, a member of the provincial assembly and senior PPP leader, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Earlier, President Zardari arrived in Quetta on a three-day visit to Balochistan.

Balochistan Governor Shaikh Jaffer Mandokhail, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, provincial ministers and parliamentarians received the president at the airport.

It is the maiden visit of President Zardari to Balochistan after taking over his office.