Three transgender persons among four arrested for storming police station in Gujrat

Case was registered against 27 people

Mon, 06 May 2024 16:53:59 PKT

GUJRAT (Web Desk) – Four people, among them three transgender persons, were arrested for storming and vandalising a police station in Gujrat district’s Kharian city on Monday.

According to reports, the assault came after members of the transgender community reached an agreement with local police on Sunday regarding the alleged mistreatment of one of them.

The incident unfolded following a confrontation between police officers and a eunuch named Hira and her male companion during a stop-and-search in Kharian.

Following a verbal dispute, Hira and her companion were reportedly taken to the police station, where they were subjected to torture before being released.

In retaliation, a group of transgender persons attacked the police station, with eyewitnesses describing a scene of disorder as protesters, armed with bricks and stones, vandalised property and dragged furniture onto the streets.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Muzaffar promptly responded by initiating a high-level inquiry overseen by the SP Investigation.

Based on the committee's findings, a case was registered against 27 individuals, including 20 unidentified, under 12 different legal provisions.

According to the DPO, a case has also been filed against police personnel accused of assaulting a trans person.