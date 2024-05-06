Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail takes oath as Balochistan governor

Mandokhail becomes 24th governor of Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has been sworn in as the governor of Balochistan.

The investiture of the newly appointed governor took place at the Balochistan Governor’s House in Quetta on Monday morning.

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Hashim Khan administered the oath to Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by outgoing Balochistan governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, the ministers, MPAs and other distinguished guests.

Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail is the 24th governor of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Sardar Saleem Haider will be sworn in as the Punjab governor at the Governor’s House in Lahore on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The appointments of new governors of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtubkhwa are being made following the decision taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi has already taken the oath as the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.