IHC orders placing Parvez Elahi under house arrest

Pakistan Pakistan IHC orders placing Parvez Elahi under house arrest

Court instructs Interior Ministry to complete procedure of house arrest within 15 days

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 May 2024 11:52:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered the Interior Ministry to complete the procedure of house arrest of former Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi within 15 days.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir pronounced the verdict which was earlier reserved on a petition filed by Qaisra Elahi, the spouse of Parvez Elahi.

The court issued order for placing Elahi under house arrest in view of his old age and the health issues he faces.

The court also directed that the former chief minister be provided with proper medical care and facilities during his house arrest.

On May 2, the court had reserved its decision on a petition contesting the transfer of Pervez Elahi from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to Lahore.

Back in March, Parvez Elahi sustained a bone fracture from a fall in a jail washroom. The PTI Punjab chapter president has been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) a number of times from Adiala Jail when his health deteriorated.

The former CM has been arrested multiple times since June last year in several cases, with the latest one instituted in September alleging illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.