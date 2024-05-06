LHC to hear petition against alleged illegal appointment of CEC today

Petition seeks to declare the appointment illegal

The petitioner alleged that Raja appointed to the top post without due process

Mon, 06 May 2024 10:32:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to hear a petition challenging the purported illegal appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Filed by Advocate Talib Makeen, the petition alleged that Raja's appointment to the top electoral post was conducted without due process.

Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan of the LHC will preside over the hearing, where lawyers' arguments on the matter will be entertained.

The petition contended that Raja's appointment lacked transparency, as it was purportedly made without public advertisement and was influenced by political considerations.

The petition asserted that appointing a retired officer to such a crucial position within a constitutional institution constitutes a violation of law and undermined justice for both the state and its citizens.

In light of these allegations, the plea requested a declaration from the court regarding the illegality and unconstitutionality of Sikandar Sultan Raja's appointment as CEC.

The case has been deemed proceedable by the court.