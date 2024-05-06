Jaffar Mandokhail to take oath as Governor Balochistan today

Pakistan Pakistan Jaffar Mandokhail to take oath as Governor Balochistan today

The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Governor House at 11:00am.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 May 2024 04:15:29 PKT

QUETTA (APP) – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Balohistan President Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail will be sworn in as Governor Balochistan today (Monday), said a handout issued by Governor House.

A graceful oath-taking ceremony regarding the new Governor Balochistan to be held in Governor House on at 11:00am.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) Hashim Khan Kakar will administer the oath to Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail.

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti, parliamentarians, Chief Secretary Balochistan, provincial secretaries and political figures are expected to be present in the ceremony, the handout further read.

