Rs400 bn wheat import issue storm in cup of tea: Kakar

Says there was no swing or corruption in the matter

05 May 2024 22:30:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has said the matter of import of Rs400 billion wheat was nothing but a storm in a cup of tea.

He said he would attend the Wheat Investigation Committee if was called by the committee as there was no swing or corruption in the matter.

He said three to four millions of tons wheat was estimated to be imported which was passed by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) while the wheat was not imported with the national exchequer instead private sector was invited to import the wheat.

