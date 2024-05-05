NA-148 by-polls: PML-N to support PPP candidate Ali Qasim Gilani

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of Yousuf Raza Gilani, the incumbent chairman of Senate

Sun, 05 May 2024 20:48:53 PKT

MULTAN (Web Desk) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) announced supporting Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani for the by-elections in NA-148.

Addressing a press conference, PML-N district president Bilal Butt and former MPA Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta said that they had received instructions from the party leadership to support the PPP candidate.

PPP candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani thanked the PML-N leadership for their support in the by-polls.

“My position in the constituency further improved after the support of PML-N,” said Gilani.

He said that both the PPP and PML-N had formed coalition governments in the centre and Punjab.

PML-N district president Bilal Butt said that the local leadership of the party would support Gilani wholeheartedly and action would be taken against those who would not follow the party discipline.

