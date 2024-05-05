10 injured as bus carrying factory workers falls into ditch near Kot Radha Kishan

Sun, 05 May 2024

ISLAMABAD (APP) – At least 10 people were injured when a bus carrying factory workers plunged into a ditch in Kot Radha Kishan area on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place near the Zafar railway level-crossing where the bus, while taking a turn, veered off and fell into a ditch.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.