Round-the-clock passport office services for Lahore, Karachi residents

Pakistan Pakistan Round-the-clock passport office services for Lahore, Karachi residents

Ministry decides to keep one passport office in Lahore, Karachi open 24/7 for public convenience

Follow on Published On: Sun, 05 May 2024 13:25:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Providing greater flexibility and convenience, the Interior Ministry has decided to keep at least one passport office operational 24 hours a day in both Lahore and Karachi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi shared this development on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

The minister stated that to facilitate the public, at least one passport office in both Lahore and Karachi would remain open 24 hours. He said that this initiative would make access to passport office facilities easier and more convenient for citizens at any time.

The decision was made after the minister's visit to passport offices last week, considering the issues faced by residents during the visit.