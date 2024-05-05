Two key TTP operatives killed in Rawalpindi operation
Pakistan
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two key terrorists were killed as a result of gunfire from their own associates during an operation carried out by personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday.
According to CTD officials, the dead terrorists, Naseebullah and Ihsanullah, were affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Both were wanted for the murder of a cop during an attack on a Dolphin Force team in Rawalpindi.
A huge stash of explosives, including hand grenades, heavy weaponry and ammunition, was seized.