In-focus

Two key TTP operatives killed in Rawalpindi operation

Two key TTP operatives killed in Rawalpindi operation

Pakistan

Two key TTP operatives killed in Rawalpindi operation

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two key terrorists were killed as a result of gunfire from their own associates during an operation carried out by personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday.

According to CTD officials, the dead terrorists, Naseebullah and Ihsanullah, were affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Both were wanted for the murder of a cop during an attack on a Dolphin Force team in Rawalpindi.

A huge stash of explosives, including hand grenades, heavy weaponry and ammunition, was seized.

Related Topics
Pakistan
Terrorism



Advertisement

Related News