Punjab CM stresses bilateral trade expansion with South Korea

Maryam offers investment opportunities in Punjab during meeting with Ambassador Park Ki Jun

Updated On: Sun, 05 May 2024 10:34:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday expressed the need for a further increase in bilateral trade volume with Korea.

She conveyed these views during her meeting with Park Ki Jun, the ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged thoughts on promoting bilateral cooperation and enhancing ties between the two countries.

The chief minister expressed a desire to benefit from Korean technology for industrial development, welcoming Korean cooperation in electronics, automobiles and information technology.

Maryam informed the ambassador that Punjab held significant potential for investment in agriculture and mining industries. She offered assistance to South Korea for investment in Punjab's automobile sector.

Maryam also highlighted export opportunities for Korea in the textile sector, particularly in woven cotton and cotton yarn.

The Korean ambassador, on this occasion, congratulated Maryam on becoming the first female chief minister of Punjab.