Three of a family die in accident on Raiwind Road

Tractor-trolley ploughed their bike

Updated On: Sun, 05 May 2024 02:43:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A man and his two kids died on Saturday when a recklessly-driven tractor-trolley collided with their motorcycle on Raiwind Road in Manga Mandi.

The deceased were identified as Sharif, father, his six-year-old daughter Faria and three-year-old son Sabir.

All the three came under the wheels of the tractor-trolley and succumbed to their injuries before being taken to hospital.

The tragic incident also left two others injured, highlighting the grave consequences of reckless driving.

Following necessary police procedures, the bodies of the victims were transported to the mortuary by Edhi Ambulance, where they await final arrangements for burial.

Meanwhile, in another tragic incident in Phase-8 Defence, 30-year-old Khalid met with a similar fate due to overspeeding.

The victim's body was subsequently handed over to his grieving family, who now must grapple with the painful reality of their loved one's untimely demise.

