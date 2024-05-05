Four terrorists eliminated in crossfire with CTD police in Quetta

Hand-grenades, weapons seized

Published On: Sun, 05 May 2024 01:57:52 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Four suspected terrorists were killed in crossfire with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police on Sibi Road here on Saturday night, a spokesman for CTD said.

The alleged perpetrators on motorcycles targeted a police van when it was a routine patrol on Sibi Road. In a retaliatory fire from the CTD police, an outlaw was killed whereas three others ran away and took refuge in a building.

The law enforcers continued their search and cordoned off the building. The hiding terrorists started firing on police. The encounter continued for some time and the law enforcers managed to exterminate them.

Hand-grenades, motorcycles, weapons and ammunitions were seized from the dead terrorists.

The dead bodies were shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital for post-mortem and their identification.