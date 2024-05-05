World forces hatching plot to shut seminaries: Fazal

Speaks at Jamia Binoria Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has said international forces are looking for justification to close seminaries.

Addressing a ceremony organised in his honour at Jamia Binoria Karachi, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said the international forces have an eye on education, system and organisation of seminaries.

“Today, international forces are conspiring against religious schools and wanted to destroy them.

They wanted to shut seminaries on the false assumption that students of religious schools get involved in terrorism. In reality, it is not the case. Allah is protecting our Madrassas,” the JUIF says.

When Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman arrived in Jamia Binoria, a large number of scholars and students welcomed him and attended the ceremony.

“Darul Uloom Deoband in Subcontinent made a curriculum for students in seminaries.

Seminaries are spreading the message of Islam all over the world. It is an honour for me to address the students in a religious institution.

The Ulema of Darul Uloom Deoband gave sacrifices for the protection of Islam which still continues. This is a long story of sacrifices and struggle of our religious elders.

Seminaries are illuminating the world with the knowledge of Islam,” Fazal-ur-Rehman said.

