Corruption, inefficiency in FBR hinder revenue targets: PM Shehbaz

Sat, 04 May 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the issue of tax collection, stating that corruption and inefficiency hinder revenue targets.

While addressing the FBR officers in Lahore he vowed to take action against those involved in corruption.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of distinguishing between lawful and unlawful income, as Pakistan faces economic challenges, including heavy debt and low tax collection.

He stressed the need for accountability, promising fair treatment based on merit. The government aims to address tax evasion of hundreds of billions of rupees and improve the tax-to-GDP ratio. He said that this environment leads to a culture of gaining loans from the IMF and others.

Shehbaz Sharif urged officers to serve Pakistan diligently, highlighting the nation's sacrifices for independence and the importance of efficient systems like track and trace. He highlighted the need for collective efforts to elevate Pakistan's status globally and pledged to implement reforms for a prosperous future.

