Here's the pass percentage of CSS 2023 exam

13,800 candidates appeared in examination, 408 declared successful

Sat, 04 May 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has declared the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination 2023.

As many as 13,800 candidates appeared in the examination and 408 of them have been declared successful. The pass percentage is 2.96.

Adil Riaz has topped the examination. Shehrbano has secured second position and Okasha Abrar third.



In 2022, as many as 20,262 candidates sat the coveted examination and 393 of the cleared the written exam. In interviews, 374 candidates – 223 boys and 151 girls - were declared successful.

Eventually, 223 candidates were selected for allocation.