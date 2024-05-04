JUI-F decides to launch anti-govt movement sans PTI

Maulana Fazl has also stopped his party leaders from contacting the PTI

Published On: Sat, 04 May 2024 13:15:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) on Saturday decided to launch an anti-government movement without the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressing displeasure over the recent statement of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

Gandapur statement that no one had stolen Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s mandate and he had defeated him in the February 8 general elections irked the JUI-F chief.

According to sources, the JUI-F expressed its displeasure on the statement and decided to launch drive against the government separately.

The sources quoted the party leadership as saying that the PTI people who communicated do not have a mandate. The JUI-F do not need the PTI assistance to launch anti-government campaign.

They said that the PTI's non-serious approach would not benefit anyone and advised it to first create consensus within its ranks and then communicate with other parties.

Moreover, Maulana Fazl has also stopped his party leaders from contacting the PTI.

It may be noted that former speaker and central leader of the PTI Asad Qaiser had contacted Maulana Fazl last month by telephone and exchanged views on the country's political situation.