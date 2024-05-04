International Firefighters Day being observed today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - International Firefighters Day is being observed all over the world including Pakistan today (Saturday), with the aim to commemorate the efforts and sacrifices made by brave men and women to save people during in emergencies.

Firefighters Day was created in 1999 after 5 firefighters died tragically during a wildfire in Australia when the direction of the wind changed suddenly and engulfed them in flames.

Fire rescuers are respected all over the world due to the nature of the unique and risky job they perform.

The firefighting profession is highly technical, structured and supplied with various artifacts, which help to decide actions in unpredictable and complex situations. It involves special skills to fight flames, rescue trapped victims and save properties. Formal training related to firefighting helps to minimize risk by practicing safety procedures and getting command over them.

In Punjab, Rescue 1122 Service was started in 2004 as an ambulance service. The Service earned respect and public trust within a short span of time. Resultantly, the challenge of establishing a fire service also arise and Fire Rescue Service was started in 2007.

In the past few years, at least 33 firefighters lost their lives and many were physically disabled in Karachi while protecting the lives and property of citizens. Due to financial difficulties and other reasons faced by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the fire brigade and firefighters are deprived of basic facilities.

The mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab in a statement said that fire fighters are our heroes in recognition of their services Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will give Pride of Performance award to firefighters.

