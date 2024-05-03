Quran Khwani held for Firdous Ashiq Awan's parents

I have devoted myself for the welfare of people, says former minister

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - The Quran Khwani for the parents and brother of former federal minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was held in Sialkot.

The annual Quran Khwani for the departed souls was attended by leading religious scholars and a large number of locals.

“I have devoted myself for the welfare of people,” said the former minister.

The needy people get free treatment throughout the year from the Sharifan Bibi hospital that was named after my deceased mother, she added.

Religious scholars including Pirzada Umar Tanzeel, Allama Nasim Abbas Naqvi, Rana Zameer Hussain Naqibi, Prof Sana ullah Rabani, Prof Ahmad Qadri, Hafiz Ihsan Elahi, Qari Rafique Qadri, Zaigham Abbas, Saqib Raza Qadri, Wafadar Hussain, Intizar Hussain, Hafiz Zubair Qadri and Allama Sultan Ahmad Farooqi also addressed on the occasion.

Syed Akram Raza Baghdadi, in his speech, lauded Firdous Ashiq Awan for arranging the event for her deceased parents.