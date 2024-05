Retired bureaucrat Kunwar Idrees passes away

Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 15:01:59 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Retired senior bureaucrat Kunwar Idrees passed away here on Friday.

Idrees served as the chief secretary in Sindh during his employment.

He also held various important positions during his employment.