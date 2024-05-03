LHC annuls sentence of rape accused, orders his release

Court observes prosecution failed to prove case, giving Amjad Ali benefit of doubt

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Friday annulled the 14-year sentence of an accused who raped a school teacher, and ordered his release.

LHC’s Justice Amjad Rafiq issued an eight-page written decision overturning the punishment awarded to Amjad Ali, giving him the benefit of doubt.

In its decision, the court observed that the victim did not immediately report the incident to the police, nor did she tell anyone about it for three days. It also noted the delay of five days in the registration of the case which raised doubts.

The order detailed that contradictions were found in the statements of the witnesses, while according to the lady doctor, no sample was found from the rape victim's body. The order added that the prosecution failed to prove the case.

The rape case was registered against Amjad Ali in the Shorkot Police Station in 2016.