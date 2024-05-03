SC fixes Faizabad dharna case for hearing on May 6

Pakistan Pakistan SC fixes Faizabad dharna case for hearing on May 6

Case of PTI not getting reserved seats to be taken up by May 8

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 May 2024 12:17:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has fixed the cases of Faizabad dharna and PTI not getting reserved seats for hearing on May 6 and May 8, respectively.

As per details, the Faizabad dharna case will be taken up by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa on May 6.

The court has issued notices to the parties concerned, while the report the Faizabad Dharna Commission had come up with up will also be submitted on behalf of the federal government.

Similarly, the case of PTI not getting reserved seats will be taken up by a three-judge bench on May 8.

Led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the bench will also comprise Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.