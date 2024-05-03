Three miners killed in Lakhra coal mine mishap

SEHWAN (Dunya News) – At least three miners were killed due to land sliding in the Lakhra coal mine in Jamshoro district in Sindh province on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, labourers were busy in working deep inside the mine when a big portion of the land sliding occurred, burying three labourers under the debris.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the mine and shifted them to hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as Saeed, Rehmani and Anwar.

