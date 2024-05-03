One killed, four injured as boiler of factory explodes in Raiwind

The three-storey building of the factory collapsed after the explosion.

RAIWIND (Dunya News) – One person was killed and four other sustained injuries when boiler of a factory exploded in Raiwind near Lahore on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

The incident occurred in the Sundar Industrial Estate area near Raiwind. The explosion was so massive that the three-storey building of the factory collapsed while windowpanes of nearby buildings were also broken.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and after being informed and started operation the clear the debris. Rescue teams retrieved a dead body from the rubble while four persons were pulled out in injured condition.

Later, the rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

