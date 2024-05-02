Omar Hamid reappointed ECP secretary as Asif Hussain steps down

Pakistan Pakistan Omar Hamid reappointed ECP secretary as Asif Hussain steps down

He has replaced Asif Hussain who stepped down from the post due to health concerns

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 17:22:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reappointed Omar Hamid Khan as its secretary for the period of two years.

The electoral watchdog has issued a notification in this regard. “In exercise of powers conferred under Rules 8 & 11 of Election Commission (Officers and Servants) Rules, 1989, and all enabling re-employ Mr. Omar Hamid Khan, a retired BS-22 officer of the Secretariat Group as Secretary, Election Commission (BS-22) with immediate effect for a period of two years in the public interest…,” read the notification.

The development comes after Asif Hussain, who was given the charge in January this year, resigned due to health issues. The notification regarding Hussain’s resignation states the officer had tendered the resignation “on account of poor health condition”.

Hussain was assigned the additional charge of the post of secretary (BS-22) after Omar Hamid Khan had stepped down from his post due to health concerns.

