Farmers associations to stage protests against delay in wheat purchase

Punjab government has decided to opt out wheat purchase

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Farmers associations in Punjab are gearing up to stage protests due to delays in the governmental purchase of wheat.

All factions of the Kissan Ittehad, except the Khokhar group, have agreed to participate in the demonstrations to assert their rights. The Kissan board has also confirmed its participation in the protests.

Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Hussain Bath has announced plans to unveil the protest action plan tomorrow (Friday). He revealed that the protest would involve the closure of all highways, with even farmers' children participating.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that flour mills, seed mills, and feed mills have commenced purchasing wheat.

Flour mills have set a target of purchasing 1 million tons of wheat, while seed mills aim to purchase 0.6 million tons. This marks the first instance of the private sector engaging in wheat procurement, utilizing the government's open policy.

The price of wheat with a moisture level below 10% stands at 3350, whereas wheat with a moisture level of 20% is priced at 3000.

Notably, the Punjab government remains steadfast in its decision to refrain from purchasing wheat with a 16% moisture level.

However, there is speculation that the government may reconsider its stance depending on evolving circumstances.