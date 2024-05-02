Parents persuaded to end boycott of anti-polio campaign in Khyber

Pakistan Pakistan Parents persuaded to end boycott of anti-polio campaign in Khyber

District administration appreciates cooperation of local elders and parents in the polio campaign

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 May 2024 14:49:30 PKT

PESHAWAR (APP) - The district administration of Khyber has successfully persuaded parents who were reluctant to administer polio drops to their children due to misconceptions about the anti-polio vaccination campaign.

With the cooperation of local elders, an announcement was made to end the polio boycott in the remote area of Shalman, resulting in 230 children receiving polio drops.