DCs across Punjab instructed to make policy against polythene bags

Install such devices on industries which do not cause waste, and pollution

Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 10:40:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed deputy commissioners (DCs) across Punjab to formulate a policy against the use of polythene bags.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC issued a written judgment on several filed petitions, including one from citizen Haroon Farooq.

The judgment mandated that each DC was responsible for creating a policy on the compilation and eradication of polythene bags, including the imposition of fees on the public.

The court has ordered all industries across Punjab to install devices that do not cause pollution or waste.

The court has summoned a report within four weeks, instructing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI).

According to a government lawyer, officials from the Department of Environment in Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Nankana have been transferred.

The court's judgment also called for stern action against industries and brick kilns emitting pollution.

The case hearing has been adjourned until May 3.