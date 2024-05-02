Two girls drown after falling into canal in Kandiaro

Pakistan Pakistan Two girls drown after falling into canal in Kandiaro

According to police, local divers rushed to the site and retrieved the dead bodies from canal.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 02:40:40 PKT

KANDIARO (Dunya News) – At least two girls were drowned in canal in Kandiaro, a city in the Naushahro Feroze District of Sindh province, on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the girls were playing near Dolatpur Canal in Moro area when they accidently fell into it, as a result, two of them drowned.

According to police, local divers rushed to the site and retrieved the dead bodies from canal. The dead bodies were later shifted then to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hoapital, Moro. The deceased were identified as Sumaira and Azra.

