Four of family die in road mishap in Attock

Pakistan Pakistan Four of family die in road mishap in Attock

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 02:39:13 PKT

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – At least four persons of same family were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a tractor-trolley in Attock on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Rawalpindi-Kohat Road in Dhak area of Attock where a motorcycle hit a tractor-trolley, killing four persons on the spot and critically injuring a woman.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

