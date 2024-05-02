Four of family die in road mishap in Attock
Pakistan
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
ATTOCK (Dunya News) – At least four persons of same family were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a tractor-trolley in Attock on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Rawalpindi-Kohat Road in Dhak area of Attock where a motorcycle hit a tractor-trolley, killing four persons on the spot and critically injuring a woman.
